APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX) (ASX:APD) Insider Christopher Aylward Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX) (ASX:APD) insider Christopher Aylward bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.59 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$147,500.00 ($105,357.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.48.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX)’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX)’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

APN Property Group Limited operates as a real estate investment fund manager in Australia and internationally. It operates through Real Estate Securities Funds, Industrial Real Estate Fund, Direct Real Estate Funds, and Investment Revenue segments. The company manages open ended properties securities funds, listed property trusts, fixed term Australian funds, and wholesale funds.

