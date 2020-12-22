Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

APOG has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $32.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $856.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 23.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 953,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 183,699 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 22.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 716,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 133,059 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $10,824,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 238.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 498,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 351,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 399,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

