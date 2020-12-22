AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $181.92

Dec 22nd, 2020

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $181.92 and last traded at $181.83, with a volume of 13671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPF. ValuEngine lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.22.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 12,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total transaction of $1,978,880.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total transaction of $3,114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,695 shares of company stock worth $13,958,632. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AppFolio by 76.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

