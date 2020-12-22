Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 476,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 332,576 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.2% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apple by 333.8% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 289,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,575,000 after purchasing an additional 223,082 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 300.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,431,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $165,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,342 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Apple by 308.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 302,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,985,000 after purchasing an additional 228,152 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 313.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 983,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $113,895,000 after purchasing an additional 745,502 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $128.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.73. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

