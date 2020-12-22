Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 327.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,951 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.9% of Change Path LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Shares of AAPL opened at $128.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

