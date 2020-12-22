Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $132.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $132.00 price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $128.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 395.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

