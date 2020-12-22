AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $1.96 Million in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ryder System as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of R. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 440.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,049,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 582.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 30,969 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 21.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 40,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

R has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.11.

R stock opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.96. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

