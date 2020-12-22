AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,929 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESNT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 142.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $44.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.87. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

