Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Trading Up 6.2%

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 296,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 275,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Armstrong Flooring currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

The company has a market capitalization of $77.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,927,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 32.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 131,073 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 13.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 31.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 274.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. It sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

