Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWI. BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

NYSE:AWI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.97. The stock had a trading volume of 292,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,756. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.30. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,480,913.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,178,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,081 shares of company stock valued at $6,622,973 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

