Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 7,105 Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,105 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $398,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

SBR opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.70. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $42.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.34% and a return on equity of 766.30%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

