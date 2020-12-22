Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 83.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87,597 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXDX. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,966,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,842,000 after acquiring an additional 78,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 214.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 76,239 shares in the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXDX. BidaskClub raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $373,625.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $19.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.29.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 697.50%. The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

