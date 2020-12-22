Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $218,000 in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPF stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.35. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $11.54.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

