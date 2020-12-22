Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 39,505 Shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 332.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,505 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.24% of Armstrong Flooring worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,927,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 32.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 131,073 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 13.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 31.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 46,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Armstrong Flooring by 274.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 123,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFI opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.86. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.24). Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. It sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

