Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $285,000 Position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,576 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.25% of Identiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Identiv by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Identiv by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 165,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Identiv by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 484,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Identiv alerts:

In other news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $110,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. Identiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $130.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.