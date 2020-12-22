Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $78.25 and last traded at $75.66, with a volume of 13020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.05.

Specifically, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Arvinas alerts:

ARVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Arvinas by 2,049.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Arvinas in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Arvinas by 479.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 41.1% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.