Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Associated Banc-Corp’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice and matched the same in the other two of the trailing four quarters. Decent demand for loans and efforts to focus on fee income are likely to continue aiding growth. While low interest rates will likely continue to put pressure on the company's margins, in turn hurting revenues in the near term and mounting costs and high debt levels along with its loan exposure to sectors that are hit hardest by the economic slowdown remain major concerns, inorganic growth strategy, efforts to improve operating efficiency and a solid balance sheet position are likely to support the company's financials. The company's shares have underperformed the industry so far this year. Nevertheless, the bank's robust capital deployment activities will enhance shareholder value.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASB. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Associated Banc from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.43.

NYSE:ASB opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,051.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Associated Banc by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,086,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,567,000 after acquiring an additional 758,499 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,248,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after buying an additional 209,595 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after buying an additional 1,250,982 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,825,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,043,000 after buying an additional 321,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

