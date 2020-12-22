ATC Coin (ATCC) Hits Market Cap of $287,525.05

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $287,525.05 and approximately $227.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.26 or 0.00470015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000267 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

