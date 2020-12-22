Atheios Market Capitalization Reaches $24,373.85 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $24,373.85 and $7.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 37,058,555 coins and its circulating supply is 34,510,937 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.