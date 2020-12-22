Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares Down 8%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares dropped 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 2,981,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,021,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

ATHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The company has a market cap of $407.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Athersys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,179,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,700,000 after purchasing an additional 153,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Athersys by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,042,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 103,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Athersys by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,514,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Athersys by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,240,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 259,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Athersys by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 798,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 138,422 shares in the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

