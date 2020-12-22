AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.63.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $55.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.97 and a beta of 1.06. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 10,654 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $546,869.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,888.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $3,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,004,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,278 shares of company stock worth $6,774,603. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 9.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 42.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 8.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 35.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

