Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Get Avista alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVA. Bank of America downgraded Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Avista has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.52. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.10 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 3,067.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,859,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,820,000 after buying an additional 4,706,505 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Avista by 27.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,627,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,619,000 after purchasing an additional 572,431 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avista by 19.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,612,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,035,000 after purchasing an additional 260,482 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,127,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,473,000 after purchasing an additional 96,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after buying an additional 72,578 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avista (AVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.