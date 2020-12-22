Avistar Communications (OTCMKTS:AVSR) vs. HP (NYSE:HPQ) Head to Head Comparison

HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Avistar Communications (OTCMKTS:AVSR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HP and Avistar Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HP $56.64 billion 0.55 $2.84 billion $2.28 10.53 Avistar Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HP has higher revenue and earnings than Avistar Communications.

Profitability

This table compares HP and Avistar Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HP 5.02% -196.27% 9.63% Avistar Communications N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

HP has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avistar Communications has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of HP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of HP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Avistar Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HP and Avistar Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HP 2 10 6 0 2.22 Avistar Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

HP presently has a consensus target price of $20.97, indicating a potential downside of 12.62%. Given HP’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe HP is more favorable than Avistar Communications.

Summary

HP beats Avistar Communications on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HP

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions, and services, as well as scanning devices; and laserJet and enterprise, inkjet and printing, graphics, and 3D printing solutions. The company was formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company and changed its name to HP Inc. in October 2015. HP Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Avistar Communications

Avistar Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells networked video communications products primarily in the United States, western Europe, and Asia. It delivers a suite of video, audio, and collaboration solutions that are designed to support users in the office through the conference room or on-the-go. The company offers Avistar C3, a communication and collaboration platform, which provides an integrated suite of video, audio, and collaboration applications that include on-demand access to interactive video calling and conferencing, content creation and publishing, broadcast origination and video distribution, and video-on-demand, as well as data sharing, presence-based directory services, and network management. Avistar Communications Corporation also provides various services for the implementation and support of its video communications products; and offers software development, maintenance, support, and training services. In addition, it is involved in the development, prosecution, maintenance, support, and licensing of the intellectual property and technology used in the company's video communications systems. Further, the company sells and licenses a set of desktop products and infrastructure products that combine to form an Avistar video-enabled visual communication and collaboration solution. Avistar Communications Corporation offers its products and services through its direct sales force, as well as through strategic partners and value added resellers. The company was formerly known as Avistar Systems Corporation and changed its name to Avistar Communications Corporation in April 2000. Avistar Communications Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

