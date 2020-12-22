Axe Price Reaches $0.0628 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. Axe has a total market cap of $330,610.96 and $240,813.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000192 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 52.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000075 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . Axe’s official website is axerunners.com . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.