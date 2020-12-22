Azbit Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $56.00 (AZ)

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded up 27.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Azbit has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Azbit token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, BW.com and YoBit. Azbit has a market capitalization of $742,768.87 and $56.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Azbit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00352797 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00027638 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Azbit Profile

Azbit (CRYPTO:AZ) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 125,005,934,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,561,489,953 tokens. The official website for Azbit is azbit.com . Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news . Azbit’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Azbit

Azbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit and BW.com. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.