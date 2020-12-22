B. Riley Increases Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Price Target to $6.00

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ORN. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.53.

NYSE ORN opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $149.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.91. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $189.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.83 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $198,030.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

