B. Riley Increases Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $42.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective upped by analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s previous close.

RVLV has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.84.

Shares of RVLV traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,503. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 167,594 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $4,843,466.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 4,858,570 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $95,956,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,943,317 shares of company stock worth $221,187,534. 58.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 290.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 81.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

