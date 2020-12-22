BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to announce $226.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.00 million. BankUnited posted sales of $223.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $884.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $871.35 million to $896.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $910.57 million, with estimates ranging from $894.72 million to $931.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $223.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.77 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on BKU. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,378.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 87,364 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $2,704,789.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,148,053.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in BankUnited by 976.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 99,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at about $866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

