Barclays Raises BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Price Target to $63.00

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered BMC Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist boosted their price target on BMC Stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered BMC Stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

BMCH stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.83. BMC Stock has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $53.39.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,500,268.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 153.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 85.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in BMC Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

