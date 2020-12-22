Bata (BTA) Trading Down 27.6% Over Last Week

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Bata has a market capitalization of $71,119.40 and $526.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bata has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. One Bata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.54 or 0.00471179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000266 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official website is bata.io

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.