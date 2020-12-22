Beaxy (BXY) Price Up 14.4% This Week

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $927,996.42 and approximately $909.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Beaxy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00053673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00354575 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00029710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

