Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) (CVE:BCU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.34

Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) (CVE:BCU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.82 million and a PE ratio of -18.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18.

About Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) (CVE:BCU)

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. Its principal property is the Perseverance porphyry copper/molybdenum project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres located in northwestern Arizona.

