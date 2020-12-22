Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Up 10.8%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) shot up 10.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.60. 1,816,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 918% from the average session volume of 178,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

The firm has a market cap of $18.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

