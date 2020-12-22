Benchmark Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $489,236.00 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Benchmark Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001022 BTC on exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $489,236.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00141855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00729783 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00167396 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00376126 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00070564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00106982 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,750,000 tokens. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

