BidaskClub Lowers DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on DXP Enterprises to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on DXP Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered DXP Enterprises from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXPE stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $387.67 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.86. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $220.19 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.