BidaskClub Upgrades Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FBC. Raymond James increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Flagstar Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of FBC opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $275,112,563.95. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

