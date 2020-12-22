BidaskClub Upgrades Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.69.

GLUU opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 319.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. Analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,465,401.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,211 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,062.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,934 shares of company stock worth $3,514,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 29.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at $128,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

