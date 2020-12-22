BidaskClub Upgrades IAA (NYSE:IAA) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IAA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $64.29 on Friday. IAA has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,407 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in IAA by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,263,000 after buying an additional 4,085,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IAA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,996,000 after buying an additional 129,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in IAA by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,974,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,870,000 after buying an additional 1,349,928 shares in the last quarter.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

