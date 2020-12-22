BidaskClub Upgrades IAA (NYSE:IAA) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on IAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IAA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.75.
Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $64.29 on Friday. IAA has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,407 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in IAA by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,263,000 after buying an additional 4,085,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IAA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,996,000 after buying an additional 129,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in IAA by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,974,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,870,000 after buying an additional 1,349,928 shares in the last quarter.
About IAA
IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.
