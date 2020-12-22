BidaskClub Upgrades Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VRNS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.55.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $167.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.12 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $168.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.72.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $116,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,664 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,104. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 507,046 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 790,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,276,000 after buying an additional 368,899 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 367.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 333,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,478,000 after buying an additional 261,822 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,581,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,424,000 after buying an additional 261,029 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $18,225,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

