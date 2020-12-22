Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) Shares Gap Up to $24.60

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.60, but opened at $33.00. Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 1,198 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Big Rock Partners Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 2.49% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

