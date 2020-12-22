Binance USD (BUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $805.19 million and approximately $778.40 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binance USD has traded flat against the US dollar. One Binance USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00053051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00349223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00027116 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Binance USD