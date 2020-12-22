BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Acquires $25,000,020.00 in Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Guy Levy purchased 1,388,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BioAtla stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.40. 223,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,864. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $43.86.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

