BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Down to $8.30

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $7.54. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 302,593 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.94.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $85,606.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,826.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,883,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,426 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,530,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,943,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit