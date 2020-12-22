BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Down to $8.30

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $7.54. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 302,593 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.94.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $85,606.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,826.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,883,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,426 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,530,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,943,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

