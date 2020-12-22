Bitcoin Adult Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.00 (BTAD)

Bitcoin Adult (CURRENCY:BTAD) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Adult has traded up 201.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Adult has a market capitalization of $55,531.16 and $21.00 worth of Bitcoin Adult was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Adult coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00140263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.24 or 0.00717475 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00176766 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00375777 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00069353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00105224 BTC.

Bitcoin Adult Coin Profile

Bitcoin Adult’s total supply is 49,325,822 coins and its circulating supply is 47,364,610 coins. Bitcoin Adult’s official Twitter account is @BTADULT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Adult is www.bitcoin-adult.com

