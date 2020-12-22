Bitcoin Cash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.71 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $5.89 billion and approximately $5.71 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $316.63 or 0.01337221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,678.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.
  • Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00069177 BTC.
  • Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000720 BTC.
  • Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00278777 BTC.
  • Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001975 BTC.
  • DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000165 BTC.
  • Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005299 BTC.
  • Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000405 BTC.
  • DAOBet (BET) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000046 BTC.
  • Color Platform (CLR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,600,862 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

