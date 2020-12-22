Bitcoin Cash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.71 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $5.89 billion and approximately $5.71 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $316.63 or 0.01337221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,678.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00069177 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00278777 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001975 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000405 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,600,862 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

