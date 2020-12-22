BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Sets New 52-Week High at $138.71

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $138.71 and last traded at $138.71, with a volume of 794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.64.

BL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -196.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average of $93.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

