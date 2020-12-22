BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Dec 22nd, 2020

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.21. 68,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,056. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

