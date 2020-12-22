BlackRock Inc. Has $7.62 Million Position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,608,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.53% of Enzo Biochem worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,959 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 97,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 52,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

