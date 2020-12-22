BlackRock Inc. Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,561 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.67% of GAN worth $7,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GAN by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the second quarter valued at about $115,000.

Shares of NYSE GAN opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46. GAN Limited has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on GAN. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

About GAN

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

