BlackRock Inc. Has $8.13 Million Stock Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.66% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

MIRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

MIRM stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $474.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.59.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit