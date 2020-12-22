BlackRock Inc. Has $8.13 Million Stock Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.66% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

MIRM stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $474.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.59.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.